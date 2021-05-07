Tomorrow watch Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live

Tomorrow night, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be the guest host of NBC’s Saturday night live. The show airs live at 11:30 PM EDT.

The billionaire turned CEO of some of the most talked-about companies in the world will be guest hosting for the first time on SNL this weekend. Musk will be joined by Miley Cyrus as the show’s musical guest. The choice is an interesting one, Musk does not like scripts and rarely ever goes on one during official company speeches but he’s going into it full speed.

This will not be Musk’s first time on scripted TV, Musk has also made an appearance in “Rick and Morty” and “Big Bang Theory” in the past. As host of SNL, Musk has control over each sketch that happens on the show, what might we see? With him who knows, hopefully there will be plenty of space-themed skits. Especially after the successful flight of Starship SN15.

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

You can watch the show live on NBC or you can stream it Sunday on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

