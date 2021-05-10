Bob Cabana chosen to become next NASA Associate Administrator

It was announced today that Steve Jurczyk will retire after a long service to NASA, serving many roles the most recent being NASA’s Associate Administrator.

Jurczyk has worked at NASA since 1988 when he joined Langley Research Center as an electronic systems design, integration, and test engineer. He later worked his way through the ranks of the center to become its director become being selected to be the Associate Administrator of the Space Technology Mission Directorate before becoming NASA’s chief civil servant.

Following the announcement of his retirement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced he has selected Kennedy Space Center Bob Cabana to fill the mission. Cabana, a former astronaut, has lead KSC since 2008 and was a critical part in turning the center into the commercial spaceport it is today.

“Bob has a relentless determination to expand America’s role in space. Under his leadership, Kennedy has emerged as a modern, world class multi-user spaceport, partnering with commercial customers and supporting NASA’s science and human exploration missions. Bob is the real deal – he has the vision and management skills to bring NASA to even higher heights.” Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

Cabana will take over the new role next Monday and will leave behind Janet Petro as the acting director of KSC. Petro has served as the deputy director of the center since 2007 and has been right alongside Cabana in all the changes that have been made to the spaceport over the years.

While all of us at the Space Coast will miss his enthusiasm in every launch out of the center and space force station, it has been a long time coming for him. Congratulations to both Steve and Bob on their new futures.

