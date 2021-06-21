NASA featured as Apple’s App of the Day

NASA’s official app is being featured as Apple’s App Of The Day. The app shows amazing imagery, 3D models of the agency’s spacecraft, and the latest NASA news.

NASA has developed apps for Apple, Android, and Amazon devices including phones, tablets, and TVs. On the app you can find all of NASA’s latest news updates as well as watch NASA TV, which streams all of the agency’s launches and biggest events.

Apple featured the app today in their App Store stating that they loved “the live map showing where the ISS, Hubble Space Telescope, and Landsat and Terra satellites are at this very moment.” The app also features AR models of NASA’s top spacecraft and some of the iconic rockets that carried them. You can download the app for iOS here and Android here.







