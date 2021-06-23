Microsoft joins as founding S-ISAC board member

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (S-ISAC) is a private-sector group with federal support to monitor and analyze both cyber and physical threats to space assets and their operators. Microsoft has joined as a founding member to bring their experience to the table.

Microsoft has become a founding member of the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (S-ISAC) to protect against Space Cybersecurity threats. They plan on leveraging the technologies they’ve developed for Azure Cloud, Windows, and more to identify and prevent attacks before they occur. Microsoft will also contribute their knowledge with detecting and preventing cyberattacks. With the increasing commercial space market, the threat level is higher than it has ever been before.

Microsoft invests over $1 billion dollars annually on cybersecurity and has a team of more than 3,500 global security experts across 77 countries interpreting and contributing to the insights gained from our advanced engineering and telemetry. Microsoft is at the forefront of cybersecurity threat detection, leveraging our analysis of over 8 trillion diverse threat signals daily across over 200 global consumer and commercial services, yielding unparalleled threat intelligence Microsoft

While we may not have experienced any significant attacks before, this does not mean they are not possible. Cybersecurity is the place to be proactive, not reactive. Once an attack happens, there may be no stopping it. That is the goal for S-ISAC and Microsoft, to protect and inform those in the commercial space sector.

Space cybersecurity is relatively unknown territory because we’re approaching and doing some things for the first time, fortunately through Space ISAC we have the opportunity to build a foundation for protection from a knowledge pool with deep security expertise. Frank Backes, Space ISAC Board of Directors Chair and Senior Vice President of Kratos Space Federal

With the increase of privately owned and operated space assets, like SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Kuiper, the need to monitor for security threats is more important than ever. Starlink accounts for almost half the amount of satellites in operation, and they will need someone looking out for them.

Want to support Space Explroed?

Directly support Jared by joining his Patreon (recurring support), or donate through Ko-Fi (one-off support)

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!