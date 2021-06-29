Tory Bruno shares video of ULA’s Vulcan rocket thrust structure before testing

CEO of United Launch Alliance Tory Bruno has shared a timelapse of a key piece of ULA’s Vulcan rocket as it gets ready to start testing.

The video shows the thrust structure of the Vulcan rocket being assembled and prepared for tests by Dynetics. This structure is designed to handle the force that Blue Origin’s two BE-4 engines produce into the rest of the rocket. This is an integral part of making sure this rocket gets to space.

ULA’s Vulcan Centaur will be the company’s next-generation rocket. Vulcan is capable enough to replace both of the company’s heritage Atlas and Delta rockets that have their roots back to the beginning of the space race. While Vulcan was supposed to have its first launch this year, it is likely to debut in the beginning of 2022.

Video from getting ready to test #Vulcan ‘s thrust structure at @Dynetics. This light weight, finely tuned, and perfectly designed set of rings And trusses conveys 3.5 million pounds of thrust into the rest of the rocket’s structure. #ToryTimelapse pic.twitter.com/rHxnOnQhlA — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) June 29, 2021

