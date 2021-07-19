[Update: New video of restoration progress] Go see an X-Wing at the National Air & Space Museum starting tomorrow

Update: A video was shared on social media showing the progress on the X-Wing that has been made since it arrived at the museum for restoration work.

Happy Star Wars Day to everyone, and if you’re an avid fan of the sci-fi series then you know what an X-Wing is. Good news for anyone wanting to see one cause starting tomorrow you can at the National Air and Space Museum.

The X-Wing at the National Air and Space Museum has some of the most important items from humanity’s journey through aviation and space exploration. From Neil Armstrong’s lunar spacesuit to Space Shuttle Discovery you can view plenty of historic items in their buildings.

Today, the museum shared on social media that a new space-related item has arrived at their restoration hanger. It’s a spacecraft from a galaxy far far away, a New Resistance X-Wing from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This beauty arrived on a long-term loan from Lucas Films to be restored and put on display at the museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the same place Shuttle Discovery is being kept.

Used in filming of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” this full-sized X-wing Starfighter is undergoing conservation in our Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar and will go on display at the Museum in DC in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/VxlAOBnilj #StarWars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/kiTUvOwloz — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) May 4, 2021

You can view the restoration work being done on the production prop starting tomorrow when the museum reopens after it closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite taking place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars introduced generations of fans here on Earth to outer space as a setting for adventure and exploration. All air and space milestones begin with inspiration, and science fiction so often provides that spark—the iconic X-wing displayed amid our other spacecraft celebrates the journey from imagination to achievement.” Margaret Weitekamp, Space History Chair

If you would like to visit the X-Wing or the Udvar-Hazy Center at all starting tomorrow, you will need to get a timed-entry ticket, which is free. These tickets are the only way to enter the center and are available for parties of up to 6 people. Tickets are available up to 30 days out, while the ticket is free parking will cost you $15.

The X-Wing is planned to go on display outside the Albert Einstein Planetarium beginning in 2022 and will be the first full-size X-Wing on public display since 1997.

X-Wing restoration progress

A user on the popular social media add TikTok, shared a video showing the progress of the X-Wing still in the National Air and Space Museum’s restoration hangar. The space fighter now has its wings attached. You can also see in the foreground the Apollo 11 command module undergoing some work. The module is usually near the Space Shuttle Discovery exhibit.

