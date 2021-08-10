Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E4: Wen OFT-2, Starship production go Brrrr, and more

-
PodcastRapid Unscheduled Discussion

This week Seth and Daryl discuss Seth’s trip to Florida for the OFT-2 launch, Starship’s crazy production increase, Daryl’s review of a Space Shuttle book, and they do a comprehensive review of SpaceX’s web store.

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2021/08/RUDs_8-10-21.mp3

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Daryl Sausse’ @SausseImages

