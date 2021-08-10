Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E4: Wen OFT-2, Starship production go Brrrr, and more

This week Seth and Daryl discuss Seth’s trip to Florida for the OFT-2 launch, Starship’s crazy production increase, Daryl’s review of a Space Shuttle book, and they do a comprehensive review of SpaceX’s web store.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Daryl Sausse’ @SausseImages
- Live Blog: Northrop Grumman to launch its 16th Cygnus spacecraft to the ISS for NASA
- Starliner: Boeing restores 7 of 13 propulsion valves, still eyeing August launch
- Super Heavy rocket stacked, 29 Raptors installed overnight & more Elon tweets
- Book Review: NASA Space Shuttle 40th Anniversary
- Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum
