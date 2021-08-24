Space Explored 30: Tesla Bots and SpaceX, Blue Origin lawsuit, and upcoming launches

This week Seth and Derek discuss the possibility Tesla Bots have with working with SpaceX here on Earth and in space. They also talk about Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA’s HLS contract and upcoming launches from the US.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E5: Tesla Bot overlord...
Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starline...
Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starline...
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E4: Wen OFT-2, Starshi...
Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking,...
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA's Mars ...
Space Explored Podcast 27: GAO denies Blue Origin, Spac...
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E2: Some rich dude wen...
