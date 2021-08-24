Space Explored 30: Tesla Bots and SpaceX, Blue Origin lawsuit, and upcoming launches

This week Seth and Derek discuss the possibility Tesla Bots have with working with SpaceX here on Earth and in space. They also talk about Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA’s HLS contract and upcoming launches from the US.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
Read More
- Could Tesla’s robot be SpaceX’s Robonaut? It wouldn’t be the first humanoid to go to space
- Blue Origin targeting next New Shepard mission with NASA tech and art installation on Wednesday
- Tesla robot going to Mars, Starship flap design changes, and more Elon tweets
- Construction begins on SpaceX’s larger high-bay at Starbase
- Could Tesla’s new robot replace SpaceX’s Boston Dynamics robots in Starbase?
- Blue Origin’s new lawsuit continues to fight NASA’s lunar lander decision
- Firefly successfully fires their Alpha rocket; Maiden launch NET September 2
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!
FTC: Space Explored is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links