Kerbal Space Program 2 developers share a show-and-tell of team’s creations

Developers for Kerbal Space Program 2 released a video on their YouTube channel showing off some creations they have been working on.

The sequel to the beloved space program simulator has been delayed for a while but hopes are that the release will be on the horizon soon. The game will allow players to simulate what it’s like running a space program, launching rockets, and building bases on other planets.

This version comes with large amounts of upgrades from the first version including many new additions to base building. The video shared on the developer’s YouTube channel shows what some of the teams have been working on. If you have not played the first Kerbal Space Program yet all of us at Space Explored cannot recommend a better game. KSP does a fantastic job at teaching aerospace topics in a fun and light-hearted way.

