Orlando Air and Space Show coming to the Orlando-Sanford International Airport this weekend

Nothing is going to space at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport, even though you would be excused for thinking there was. Aerial demonstration teams are descending on Central Florida this weekend.

Taking place October 16 and 17 at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB), the Air and Space Show is bringing the Air Force Thunderbirds, two F-18 Teams, MV-22 Ospreys, and more. This is the second year this show is taking place at SFB. Lockheed Martin is one of the main sponsors of the show, hence the space part of the Air and Space Show name. The Thunderbirds arrived at the airport Monday afternoon. They will have a couple of days off followed by rehearsals for the show. We also expect a flyover of a Walt Disney World theme park (Probably Magic Kingdom if we had to guess).

Images by Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Air Show Performers

Air Force Thunderbirds

F-18 Rhino Demo Team

MV-22 Osprey Demo Team

Quick Silver P-51D Mustang

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Navy Legacy Flight

C-130J Hercules Demo

Douglas C-47 Tico Belle

E/A-18 Growler Demo Team

B-25 Bomber “Panchito”

John Black

Plus one other jet demo team that has yet to be announced

Ticket Options (30% Off Prices)

The following is a breakdown of the ticket options for the Air and Space Show

General Admission Gets you in the gate for the show. No reserved seats. Adult: $29/day Child: $19/day Parking Pass Included

Preferred Seatings Gets you in the gate for the show. Reserved seats for viewing the show. Adult: $69/day Child: $49/day Parking Pass Included

Lawn Boxes Gets you in the gate for the show. Reserved 12×15 foot grass plot for your family. Dedicated restrooms and food/beverage stands. $198-299 (As low as $33/person; 6 people) Varies by location Parking Pass Included

Flight Line Club VIP Get your own exclusive entry and exit to the Flight Line Club areas. Catered lunch, plus beer, wine, soft drinks, and water all day. Has tents for dining and rest from the sun. Executive restroom trailer (it’s air-conditioned). Adult: $199/day Child: $165/day VIP Parking Pass Included Express Entry and Exit

Photo Pit Gets you into the gate for the show. Exclusive area for photographers. Portable restrooms for the area. Pre-packaged snacks and water provided. Limit of 50 people per day. $139/day Included Parking Pass



Who to follow for coverage?

You can follow SpaceExplored’s Derek Wise and Jared Locke on Twitter for the most up-to-date content related to the air show. After the show ends this weekend, we will pull together all our content into one article for you to view.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Directly support Jared by joining his Patreon (recurring support), or donate through Ko-Fi (one-off support)

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!