A look at the Houston Astros’ new space themed jerseys

The Houston Astros have never shied away from pimping space-themed attire, even their name points to space. Their newest jersey design pays tribute to NASA’s heritage in the city.

The new jerseys have “Space City” written in the same NASA Worm type font across the chest, this is a popular nickname for the city due to NASA’s long-time presence. The team’s logo also gets an update, featuring an orbiting planet similar to what NASA’s Meatball logo has.

There are several more small nods to NASA throughout the Astros’ new space jerseys. From the words “Go For Launch” inside the jersey’s collar to Neil Armstrong’s famous “Houston, the Eagle has landed” quote. My personal favorite touch is the gold trim, representing the gold thermal film used on the Apollo lunar lander and most spacecraft to this day.

The Astros plan to wear their space jerseys at their “Space City Mondays” games. You can find a complete list of them on the team’s website. You can also find authentic and replica versions of these jerseys on the Astros’ store for a limited time. I wouldn’t consider myself an Astros fan, but even I want one.