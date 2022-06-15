Space Explored Podcast 38: Starship environmental review, Astra launch failure, and more

This week Derek and Seth discuss what Starship’s final FAA environmental review means for the program and Astra’s most recent launch failure. They also talked about upcoming and recently released space-themed movies and TV shows.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- SpaceX clears FAA hurdle for first Starship Super Heavy flight
- Astra TROPICS-1 lanch fails to deliver NASA mission to orbit, second failure from Florida
- Next SLS wet dress rehearsal is scheduled for June 19
- NASA InSight lander takes final ‘selfie’ before storing its robotic arm permanently
- Boeing OFT-2 Starliner is set to return today
