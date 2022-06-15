Space Explored Podcast 38: Starship environmental review, Astra launch failure, and more

Seth Kurkowski -
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Derek and Seth discuss what Starship’s final FAA environmental review means for the program and Astra’s most recent launch failure. They also talked about upcoming and recently released space-themed movies and TV shows.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/06/SE_06-14-22.mp3

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
FAA Starbase environmental review decision now two week...
FAA releases final PEA for Starship launches in Texas
How much is SpaceX worth?
Astra TROPICS-1 lanch fails to deliver NASA mission to ...
Boeing OFT-2 Starliner docks with space station – a s...
NASA statement on Crew Dragon heat shield
SpaceX Starlink IPO could still be ‘three to four...
Kennedy Space Center brings back LC-39A gantry viewing ...
Load more...
Show More Comments