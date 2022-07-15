Space Explored 42: First color Webb photos, Starship Booster 7, more

This week Zac and Seth talk about the first James Webb Space Telescope’s first color image and what we felt when seeing them. Also, they discussed what the Super Heavy Booster 7 explosion means for the program going forward and more space news from the past week.

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
