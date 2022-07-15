Space Explored 42: First color Webb photos, Starship Booster 7, more

This week Zac and Seth talk about the first James Webb Space Telescope’s first color image and what we felt when seeing them. Also, they discussed what the Super Heavy Booster 7 explosion means for the program going forward and more space news from the past week.
- ‘Not good’ Elon Musk says after unexpected explosion underneath Starship Super Heavy booster 7
- First batch of pictures from James Webb Space Telescope released
- SpaceX launches first mobile Starlink offering for boats (non-millionaires need not apply)
- Virgin Galactic Announces New Spaceship Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona
- OneWeb says 5G in 12 GHz band would interfere with its satellite service