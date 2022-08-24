Space Explored Podcast 44: Artemis I on the horizon

Seth Kurkowski -
This week Seth and Jared discuss everything, and probably more, that you need to know about Artemis I. From where to view the launch, the mission objectives, and more, you’ll be ready for when launch coverage begins this weekend.

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Artemis

NASA's Artemis program is an attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.
About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
