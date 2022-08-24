Space Explored Podcast 44: Artemis I on the horizon

This week Seth and Jared discuss everything, and probably more, that you need to know about Artemis I. From where to view the launch, the mission objectives, and more, you’ll be ready for when launch coverage begins this weekend.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
