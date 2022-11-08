Space Explored Podcast 54: Falcon Heavy launch, Amazon looks at SpaceX, more

This week (on the late episode of the podcast), Seth and Jared talk about their very different Falcon Heavy launch experiences, less than 13 miles apart. They also recap the headlines from the past week, including Amazon’s thoughts on the launch of Kuiper with SpaceX, Elon and Twitter, and even some Artemis news.

