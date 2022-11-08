Space Explored Podcast 54: Falcon Heavy launch, Amazon looks at SpaceX, more

This week (on the late episode of the podcast), Seth and Jared talk about their very different Falcon Heavy launch experiences, less than 13 miles apart. They also recap the headlines from the past week, including Amazon’s thoughts on the launch of Kuiper with SpaceX, Elon and Twitter, and even some Artemis news.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
Read More
- Will Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter affect SpaceX? Probably not
- Falcon Heavy flies again; Dual-booster landing from USSF-44 sends sonic booms across the space coast
- SpaceX reportedly dodged Starship accident during full stack test, Starlink chief now leading project
- Amazon open to launching Project Kuiper satellites with SpaceX Falcon Heavy and Starship