Space Explored 55: Interview with NASA’s Tom Engler, Shotwell leads Starship, more

Seth Kurkowski -
Space Explored Podcast
This week we bring an interview out of the archives with NASA’s Tom Engler on how Kennedy Space Center has changed from the Shuttle program to now. Jared and Seth also discuss the week’s top headlines and correctly predicted Artemis 1’s fate.

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/11/SE_Pod_11-15-22.mp3

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Sanders @hyprlyte

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
