Space Explored 55: Interview with NASA’s Tom Engler, Shotwell leads Starship, more

This week we bring an interview out of the archives with NASA’s Tom Engler on how Kennedy Space Center has changed from the Shuttle program to now. Jared and Seth also discuss the week’s top headlines and correctly predicted Artemis 1’s fate.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
- SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell is now in charge of Starship’s development
- Richard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems – Reuters
- Artemis 1’s third launch attempt is in a week–unless the weather says otherwise
- Artemis 1 has left the pad, this time under its own power