The first 2024 Presidential debate ended in a question about UFOs

In case you didn’t watch or finish the first Presidential debate of the 2024 election, I don’t blame you it was chaos. Before moving to closing statements there was a rather interesting question to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie about UFOs. While no answer was really given, it was an interesting addition to the night.

Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Republican National Committee held its first presidential debate ahead of the primaries this fall. In attendance were eight candidates fighting for the party’s nominations, and trust me, there was a lot of fighting.

Chris Christie dodges UFO question

Topics included the economy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, former President Trump’s indictments, and much more. However, the debate ended in a lightning round of 30-second answers to a wide variety of questions. The final one going to Christie about whether or not, if he was elected, he would share information about what the US knows about UFO/UAP encounters.

While Christie didn’t seem too pleased with getting the light-hearted question, he took it as an opportunity to talk about the role of the President. “The role of the President is level with the American people about everything. The role of the President is the stand for truth,” was the start of Christie’s response before pivoting to attacking teacher unions (because why would the answer actually be about the question?).

It’s not clear if Christie’s statement was truly about opening up the US Government’s secrets on its knowledge of UFO/UAPs or if it was another jab at President Trump’s record of lies. Whatever it meant, obviously Christie isn’t a diehard UFO believer as this was the time and place to make a pledge to share everything if he was.

But seriously, what an absolute letdown of a response. I mean, this was the closest we’ve ever gotten to a space-centered question in a presidential debate in years and all I got is “Christie stands for truth” out of it. Boring.