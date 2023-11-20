Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex discounts ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The biggest of visitor complexes of any of NASA’s centers, Kennedy Space Center, is offering discounts to its tickets this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. A great deal for those looking to save some money or get a great gift for you space friend/love ones.

Special 13-month annual pass cheaper than the regular one

Available this week only, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a special 13-month Atlantis annual pass. While the regular Atlantis pass is priced at $149 for adults and $120 for children, the 13 month Black Friday pass comes in at $129 for adults and $100 for children, plus tax. A discount and extra month of access to the Visitor Complex.

This pass is only available until Friday, November 24 and can only be purchased online or by calling the ticket office.

KSCVC’s Atlantis pass includes access to the park for a year (with the Black Friday pass 13-months). This gives you the ability to go see Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Saturn V rocket, Astronaut Hall of Fame, the new Gateway experience, and everything else at the park.

Atlantis passes also include perks like 10% tickets for up to six people per visit, discounts of of food and at the gift shop, free parking, and special passholder events. If you’re someone that plans to spend at least a few days a year at the Visitor Complex, an annual pass is worth it.

Of course the annual pass won’t get you into add ons like the Astronaut Training Experience (although you get a discount here too), launch viewing experiences, and a tour behind NASA’s gate. But any of those items that require regular admission on top of the ticket price, your pass will count as that regular admission ticket.

BOGO tickets on adult ticket purchase

If you end up missing the Black Friday deal, fear not, as KSCVC has another deal for you come Cyber Monday. On Monday, you can get a free adult or child ticket to the complex when purchasing a regularly priced adult ticket.

This offer is also only available online or when calling the ticket office.

Single day adult tickets come in at $75 with child day admission coming in at $65. This BOGO deal is a great way to spend an extra day at the center, something first time guests will want to do if they plan to see everything.

Going to the Saturn V building (which can only be reached by bus) or tours of NASA property can easily take up half of your day. Leaving you with very little time to explore the rest of the Visitor Complex. In my experience, at least two, maybe even three days depending on your add ons, can be filled up by NASA’s KSCVC alone.

Then don’t forget about the countless other museums and things to do around Florida’s Space Coast.

These BOGO tickets have to be used by the end of 2023, so don’t forget to use them if you do by them!