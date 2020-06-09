Mars Perseverance rover launch shifts to July 20 after ‘hiccup’ with ULA Atlas V rocket

The window for launching from Earth to Mars opens on July 17. NASA planned to use the date to launch its newest Mars rover Perseverance tasked with finding sings of past life on Mars. NASA associate administrator Steve Jurczyk shared today, however, that the earliest date launch partner United Launch Alliance can liftoff is now July 20.

Jurczyk described the hiccup as something related to vehicle processing with ULA’s Atlas V rocket that will be used to launch the Mars 2020 mission cargo into space next month. No further explanation has been provided by NASA or ULA yet.

NASA is sending an all-new Mars rover to the red planet with the goal of studying its environment and providing data required for sending astronauts to Mars in the 2030s.

The 19-day launch window for reaching Mars from Earth will be open from July 17 through August 5. NASA now has 16 days to work with for sending its Perseverance rover to Mars. The newest Mars rover will land on the Martian surface in late February 2021.