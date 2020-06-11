Update: Liftoff from New Zealand will be at 10:13 p.m. PT/1:13 a.m. ET. Launch countdown is currently on hold due to high wind speeds in the area. The clock will recycle to T-12 minutes if weather improves.

Rocket Lab plans to launch payloads into space for three customers including NASA this week from its launch site in New Zealand. The small satellite launch service provider will use its Electron rocket to deploy satellites in Earth orbit on a mission called “Don’t Stop Me Now” as soon as Thursday, June 11.

Launch window for each day is 12:43 a.m. ET to 2:32 a.m. ET starting June 11 through June 24

Mission will include the 12th Electron rocket to launch in three years

Customers include NASA, US National Reconnaissance Office, and the University of New South Wales Canberra Space

Launch timeline

The sleek black Electron rocket will fly from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 site at the beautiful Mahia Peninsula. The launch site offers a gorgeous backdrop as the Electron rocket transitions from Earth to low Earth orbit.

Electron will go vertical on the launchpad and begin fueling four hours before liftoff. The Launch Director will issue a go/no-go poll 18 minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will reach orbit about nine minutes after liftoff. Each payload will be deployed one hour after liftoff.

What’s going to space?

Rocket Lab’s objective is to deploy small satellite and CubeSat payloads for three customers. The multi-customer launch is considered a rideshare mission.

NASA: