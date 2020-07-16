Space Time: Will Pomerantz, Virgin Orbit VP of Special Projects, on Stennis Space Center’s name

Space Time is a new podcast from Space Explored, part of the 9to5Mac Network.
Our very first guest is Will Pomerantz, Vice President of Special Projects at Virgin Orbit. In this episode, Zac Hall and Will Pomerantz discuss the issue of NASA’s Stennis Space Center and the origins of its namesake.
Stories:
- Virgin Orbit designed a ‘mass-producible’ ventilator to help COVID-19 patients
- Virgin Orbit dropping space-bound LauncherOne rocket from 747 wing in first orbital flight test
- Virgin Orbit says ‘too many people lack the comfort and safety to work on tomorrow’s challenges’
- Campaign Urges NASA to Rename the John C. Stennis Space Center – The New York Times
- NASA holding listening dialogues over Stennis Space Center name as political opposition mounts
