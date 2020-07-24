Space Time: NASA JPL’s Jaakko Karras on the Mars helicopter Ingenuity

Space Time is a new podcast from Space Explored, part of the 9to5Mac Network.
Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski are joined by Jaakko Karras of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab to unpack the work behind ingenuity, NASA’s new Mars helicopter launching next week to conduct a flight test in February.
Stories
- Jaakko Karras – Robotics Electrical Engineer @ NASA JPL
- PUFFER Concept Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robots
- 6 Things to Know About NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
