Registration is open for NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge

Since 2012, NASA”s International Space Apps Challenge is a yearly hackathon that engages people across the globe to find solutions to challenges using NASA’s large array of open data. This is second challenge NASA as set up this year alone. The first has during the of May during the middle of the nation wide lock downs that were happen across the world. About 15,000 hackers joined that event and you see who won here. This year it will take place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic over a 48 hour spring starting Friday October 2.

The purpose is for local teams solve problems we have here on Earth as well as in space. This is done through the creation of games, smartphone and computer apps, videos, and other tools. The challenges categorized under 6 categories, Observe, Inform, Sustain, Create, Confront, and Connect. As well as a category to create your own challenge.

.@NASA's @SpaceApps is open for registration! Known as the world's largest global hackathon, this challenge brings together people of all ages to create innovative solutions for some of our most pressing challenges. #spaceapps

Details & registration: https://t.co/5xCKcIjxgl pic.twitter.com/e64tJGiDxm — ISS National Lab (@ISS_CASIS) September 8, 2020

Some of the challenges include detecting lifeforms and health risks, calculate someone’s carbon footprint, sleep shift scheduling, tools that can fight inequality, wildfire spotter and more. Many challenges this year are based on the earth observation studies that NASA does with the hope to spread awareness of what all NASA does besides putting objects into space.

Registration is open now and you can see more details here. Teams are based on your location and if there isn’t a team near you, there is a global team that anyone can join. Teams start choosing what challenges they will solve on September 19th so if you plan on participating, now is a good time to register.