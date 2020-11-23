JAXA astronauts Koichi Wakata and Satoshi Furukawa both scheduled for future long-term ISS missions

Two Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts are scheduled to embark on long-term ISS missions in the near future. Their tasks will involve conducting science experiments and performing various maintenance work.

Satoshi was previously a surgeon who made the career change so that he could contribute to the advancement of space medicine. On the other hand, Wakata is no stranger to space, having visited the ISS twice before.

Wakata is scheduled for a mission sometime in 2022, while Furukawa is scheduled for his sometime in 2023.

Koichi Wakata (left) and Satoshi Furukawa (right)

Via JAXA (Twitter)