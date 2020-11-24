SpaceX Starlink by the numbers [November 24, 2020]

November 24, 2020: SpaceX has successfully launched its next batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. This launch saw 60 Starlink satellites. Stats have been updated.

Starlink is showing signs of rapid advancement. SpaceX frequently solicits applications for employment with Starlink on social media and live launch webcasts. Invite-only beta tests have begun for customers in the northern US and Canada.

Starlink satellites launched to orbit: 955 (includes test satellites and V 0.9)

Satellites de-orbited: 78 (De-orbited or in the process of de-orbiting)

Boosters landed/missions: 14/16

Previous launches

2/22/2018: Starlink test sats, known as Tintin A and Tintin B, launched on Paz mission.

5/24/2019: 60 V0.9 sats launched. Pre-production version of the final Starlink Satellites.

11/11/2019: First 60 V 1.0 launched.

1/7/2020: 60 launched. One sat called “DarkSat” has non-reflective paint coating to reduce visibility from ground.

1/29/2020: 60 launched.

2/17/2020: 60 launched. Booster recovery failed.

3/18/2020: 60 launched. Booster recovery failed.

4/22/2020: 60 launched.

6/4/2020: 60 launched. 1 called “VisorSat” has a sunshade to reduce visibility from ground.

6/13/2020: 58 launched. Rideshare with 3 small sats for PlanetLabs.

8/7/2020: 57 launched. Rideshare with 2 small sats for BlackSky.

9/3/20: 60 launched

10/6/20: 60 launched. Earlier attempt saw launch abort before liftoff.

10/18/20: 60 launched. Rough faring half catch attempt.

10/24/20: 60 launched. No faring catch attempt. Both vessels damaged from previous catches. This marked SpaceX’s 100th successful mission.

11/24/20: 60 launched after 1 month off. SpaceX focused on engine troubles and the launch of Crew-1, the first operational flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS. Fairings splashed down, no catch attempt.

About Starlink

Starlink is a satellite based broadband internet service by SpaceX. The service will operate thousands of satellites in a low orbit to improve internet speeds and latency, comparable to land-based broadband services. The low orbit also ensures that any satellites that need to be retired can be deorbited quickly instead of staying in orbit as trash for decades or longer. Invite-only beta testing has begun in the northern parts of the US and southern Canada.