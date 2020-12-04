Virgin Galactic unveils new flightsuits created in partnership with Under Armour

Today, Virgin Galactic has shown off its new non-pressurized flightsuits that its pilots will be wearing in the near future. The flightsuits were designed and created with Technical Spacewear Partner Under Armour.

The new flightsuits will join Virgin Galactic’s Spacewear System, which was also designed in partnership with Under Armour. Those Spacewear Systems are what tourists will be wearing when they take their brief trips to space with the company.

While Under Armour’s flightsuits are aesthetically pleasing, they also fit the bill when it comes to function. Randall Harward, SVP of material and manufacturing innovation, said this about the suits:

They also have to perform beyond expectations. We took that as a starting point and built in all of the Under Armour solutions we’ve developed for comfort, support, movement, and temperature management. Our goal was to build a suit that leaves a pilot – like any athlete – feeling confident and with zero distractions during a critical moment of performance. It’s been a fascinating journey.

Weight was an important factor as well when designing these flightsuits. Under Armour was able to get the suits down to just 2.2 pounds, making them extremely lightweight while also retaining durability. The fabric that the suits consist of also allows them to help regulate body temperature.

A close-up look at some of the flightsuit’s details

Each of the suits will be tailored specifically for each pilot. This will allow the suits to be as comfortable and functional for each individual person as possible. The front of the suits will also be embroidered with each pilot’s name and astronaut wings.

