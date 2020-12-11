Watch U.S. Space Force compete in Call of Duty C.O.D.E Bowl for charity

Today the U.S. Space Force is competing against other branches of the U.S. military as well as the British Army, Air Force, and Navy in a Call of Duty tournament for charity presented by ADAA.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity organization that offers job training and other services to former servicemen. Today is the second annual C.O.D.E Bowl where servicemen from the different branches compete against each other. Each team also is paired with top Call of Duty streamers and has the goal to raise money for the charity.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!