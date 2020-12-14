U.S. Space Command is getting closer to picking a home

The newly-formed U.S. Space Force is in the market for a new headquarters, and they’re closer to making a choice of where it should be located. The team in charge of making the decision is touring the small list of existing installations and doing evaluations both in-person and virtually.

The individual visits are to assess what would be needed to establish a new headquarters. They will be looking at things like infrastructure requirements, housing requirements, and so forth. The virtual visits will consist of hour-long presentations done by the surrounding communities promoting why they are a great place to live, including an emphasis on how they will support military members and their families.

The remaining military installations on the list as possible candidates are:

Patrick Space Force Base in Florida

Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado

Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico

Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska

Port San Antonio in Texas

Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama

U.S. Space Command expects to have the in-person and virtual visits completed by December 18. The final decision of the new headquarters location is expected in early 2021.

