W. Russ DeLoach named as NASA’s new chief of Safety and Mission Assurance

W. Russ DeLoach will replace Terrence W. Wilcutt after Wilcutt’s 30 years of service as NASA’s chief of Safety and Mission Assurance (SMA). DeLoach is set to begin the transition into the new role on Friday, January 1.

“Russ truly understands NASA’s safety environment and protocols. His leadership will ensure NASA continues its safety first ideology across the entire agency,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

DeLoach began his career with NASA in 1987 as an intern. From there, he moved on to conduct reliability and system safety analyses along with technical reviews of integrated ground systems, equipment, and operations for the Space Shuttle and ISS programs. Eventually, he worked his way up to director of SMA.

W. Russ DeLoach

In his new position, DeLoach will be responsible for developing, implementing, and oversight of all safety and mission assurance policies and procedures for all of the different NASA programs.

Via NASA

