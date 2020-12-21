NASA’s ‘Astronomy Picture of the Day’ is all about sunrises

NASA hosts a website where it can show an “Astronomy Picture of the Day” every single day. The photo for today, December 21, 2020, is a combination of 13 photographs taken of sunrises from the same location. The purpose of this series of photos is to demonstrate that the sun does not always rise in the same direction.

Taken by Zaid M. Al-Abbadi, the photos are all taken near the city of Amman, Jorda. The camera used to take the photos was set up facing due east; an image was then snapped each month, including the various equinoxes and solstices. The series of photos is then laid out in order from December 2019 through December 2020.

In the image, you can clearly see the sunrise moving from southeast to northeast and then back again throughout the year.

NASA’s “Astronomy Picture of the Day” captured by Zaid M. Al-Abbadi

