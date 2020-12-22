Rocket Lab CEO talks with Scott Manley over a game of Kerbal Space Program

Science YouTuber Scott Manley sat down with Rocket Lab CEO to talk about their year of launches while playing the popular space simulation game Kerbal Space Program.

Beck discussed how they came about using electric turbo pumps, details on their Photon kick stage, and the upcoming Venus mission.

Manley talked with Beck while also launching a simulated Electron rocket to Venus in game. Their upcoming mission is planned to use their new interplanetary version of their Photon kick stage in 2023.

More

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!