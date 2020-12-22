U.S. Mint unveils design for new dollar coin honoring fallen astronaut and teacher Christa McAuliffe

After a year of design work, the U.S. Mint unveiled the design of the new dollar coin that will honor the life of fallen astronaut/teacher Christa McAuliffe and support For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST).

Christa McAuliffe was selected to be the first teacher to ride on the space shuttle to space in part of the teacher in space program back on July 19, 1985. After going through accelerated training, McAuliffe was strapped into her seat on Space Shuttle Challenger on the disastrous STS-51L mission that took hers and the other six astronaut lives on board.

“Almost 35 years ago, the world watched as tragedy unfolded in the skies over Florida. As the first participant in NASA’s Teacher in Space program, Christa embodied the dreams of many who wish to reach for the stars. The Christa McAuliffe Silver Dollar will celebrate the life and legacy of a true pioneer, a passionate educator and an inspiration to millions.” David Ryder, director of the U.S. Mint

The sales of the coins will go and support FIRST’s mission to get students involved in STEM related fields across the country. The coin will become available in 2021. The Mint has yet to announce its price or release date.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!