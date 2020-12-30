2021 Intelligence Authorization Act calls for report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon

The 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act includes a rather interesting section involving Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP). The particular section of the act calls upon the UAP Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to submit a report to Congress within 180 days of the act’s enactment date.

The Intelligence Authorization Act was implemented back in 1991 in an attempt to limit the authority and secrecy of some sections of the US government. It required agencies such as the CIA to report covert operations and their associated expenditures to Congress regularly. The US government’s UAP Task Force is the latest group to be included in one of these acts.

Within the 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act is a section titled “Advanced Aerial Threats” that calls for the following:

“The Committee directs the DNI, in consultation

with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other

agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider

relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of

enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and

armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena, including

observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”

Following the statement is a list of guidelines dictating what is to be included in the report:

A detailed analysis of UAP data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence

A detailed analysis of UAP data collected by a handful of other intelligence organizations

A detailed analysis of UAP data collected by the FBI

A description of an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralized analysis of all UAP

Identification of an official accountable for the above process

Identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by UAP

Identification of any incidents or patterns that indicate a potential adversary may have achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities

Recommendations regarding increased collection of data or enhanced research and development

The report is required to be submitted in unclassified form but is allowed a classified annex. Hopefully a large portion of the information included in the report will be unclassified and made publicly available.

Via LeonardDavid.com

