Rocket Lab names and announces upcoming date for first Electron flight of 2021

Today Rocket Lab shared the mission name and patch for their first flight of an Electron rocket in 2021.

Rocket Lab’s newest mission will be named “Another One Leaves The Crust” and the launch window will open next Friday, January 16. This will be their first orbital launch of their Electron rocket for 2021 and will launch from their LC-1 facility in New Zealand.

No information has been released on the payload specifications other than that it is for the company OHB Group that offers full integrated spacecraft for customers. Rocket Lab joins other companies like SpaceX and Virgin Orbit to get their 2021 launch manifest started off right away with launches in the first couple weeks of the new year.

We're kicking 2021 off with a dedicated mission for OHB Group. The 10-day launch window opens January 16th UTC. Electron will lift off from LC-1 in the evening, so get ready for another spectacular night launch. pic.twitter.com/Nbbq1TfRvN — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 5, 2021

