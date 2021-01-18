Phantom Space doctors NASA Orion photo to portray fake rocket factory and vehicle

Around 10 p.m. EST on January 17, Phantom Space Inc. tweeted a photo that appeared to show a development model of their Daytona launch vehicle at one of their facilities. However, Space Twitter was quick to notice inconsistencies within the photo which were on par for a render…

“Progress at Phantom continues as we are constructing our first development model for the Daytona launch vehicle,” the tweet read. “This development model is a manufacturing and design pathfinder of the flight system and will be complete in Q1 this year.”

Without question, the original tweet (which has since been deleted after facing scrutiny) intended to portray a Phantom facility with a real world rocket model.

Here is a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet sent by Phantom Space Inc.

Here is a high resolution copy of the fake photo:

This may not look too suspicious to someone just scrolling on Twitter, but do not underestimate the community that is Space Twitter. Let’s start with a minor flaw in the image.

Here you can see that a post is cutoff when compared to the other posts visible on the trailer carrying the design pathfinder. Perhaps this is a sign that the trailer is real and just the rocket in its cradle is fake?

What’s going on with the post in the bottom middle?

Now let’s talk about that cradle. How do they plan to remove the rocket from it? There does not appear to be any latching mechanism that would allow for the retaining rings to open, not to mention no visible lift points. This entire vehicle screams render despite being passed off as a real environment.

Finally, what even is this?

Could this be a sign of a source picture?

With the help of T-Zero Systems on Twitter, we were able to find the source image used to make this composite picture. It turns out it was actually a picture from NASA showing the delivery of an Orion Launch Escape System part for the Artemis 1 mission.

Those are real people doing real work on a real piece of hardware. They’re just not Phantom Space employees working on Phantom Space hardware … unless you interpret Phantom literally.

The company even put a rendering of their logo on the wall to try to make it look like their facility. Rocket renders are completely acceptable and even exciting when promoting a future mission for an unflown vehicle, but there’s a big gap between that type of transparency and this level of deception.

Phantom Space Inc should be ashamed for attempting to pass this photo off as showing their own facility, employees, and a physical vehicle.

Phantom deleted the tweet showing this photo without a disclaimer and have replaced it with the still misleading “Rendering of [the] factory & Daytona” disclaimer. They are not disclosing that the source of the background image and its employees are actually NASA and not Phantom. This tweet has also since been deleted.

While researching for this article, I have since learned a little more about Phantom Space Inc. Specifically about one of the founders and the current CEO. Jim Cantrell co-founded Phantom Space Inc. in 2020, and they have been developing their Daytona launch vehicle since then. All that currently exists are renders of the vehicle as it is understandably still in development.

You may recognize his name, though, as he was also the co-founder and previous CEO of Vector Launch. As you may know, Vector filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and had some of the assets sold off.

However, Vector appears to be making a comeback with a new CEO and a new plan moving forward: focusing on suborbital flights and slowly progressing towards orbital flight.

Jim Cantrell is no longer associated with Vector as he stated in a tweet when Vector announced it was resuming operations.

Many questions on Vector's restart but have waited to comment publicly. I am not associated in any way with it but wish colleagues @robert_spalding & Chris Barker great success. The small launch market future is bright & has room for lots of competition. https://t.co/laKO35azgi — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

In the following Twitter thread, Jim talks about his plans for Phantom Space Inc.

1) Many have asked what I have been doing since I resigned from Vector in Aug 2019. Several long time colleagues & I started @PhantomSpaceInc well over a year ago to develop next generation space transportation systems from a clean slate & with a broad end use target market. pic.twitter.com/wyPfx4DHQz — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

2) The space market is in its infancy and still reminds me of the internet in the 1990's where people share information via BBS. Its hard to know what the future 'killer apps' are but one thing for sure is that space transportation, that is to-in-from space, will always be needed pic.twitter.com/mRrslzDiDO — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

3) @PhantomSpaceInc raised a large initial funding round, landed several satellite h/w & propulsion contracts & is cash flow positive. We have opted to work quietly & diligently and are making very rapid progress on all of our business objectives. pic.twitter.com/LrCPEjdTv0 — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

4) Stay tuned as we have a lot of development underway as well as a number of major hardware milestones we will be announcing. I am personally most excited by our most ambitious program underway code named 'Daytona' and whose details we will be releasing when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/GSB8KEqhuc — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

5) I like to use racing as an analogy to life. It applies here. Paraphrasing @garthstein, sometimes you spin the car in the corner & go off track. A real champion, a real racer, does not give up. He gets back in the race & continues on! The space race goes on and I am back in ! pic.twitter.com/9PQpEV8ENc — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) November 3, 2020

While I do truly want to see everyone succeed in space, posting composite pictures without a disclaimer and only correcting them when you are called out does not lead to a positive impression or trust. This, in turn, leads to people taking a closer, more critical look into one’s company and scrutinizing more details.

100% not a render nope pic.twitter.com/NyNjxEGMC8 — Zac Hall // SE (@apollozac) January 18, 2021

With respect to the image I retweeted with a Daytona rocket rendered in a factory setting, thank you to my many Twitter followers for pointing out this was based on a NASA photo. I did not render it & was not aware. While legal it was distasteful & removed. My humble apologies. — Jim Cantrell (@jamesncantrell) January 18, 2021

