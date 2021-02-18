How to watch NASA’s Perseverance rover land on Mars

Not too often do we get to witness a brand new rover land on another planet, Curiosity landed on Mars back in 2012. Today NASA will be providing a wide range of ways to watch it land no matter what your age or preferences.

The day begins with a live show for students at 12:30 PM Est, on JPL’s Education YouTube page. NASA experts will answer students’ questions about the landing of the new rover. You can register on the Mission To Mars Student Challenge site to partake in the live Q&A.

This will be followed shortly after at 2:15 PM Est by the full coverage of the landing and there is not just 1 but 4 ways to enjoy the landing. The main coverage in English will be on most sites that offer live streaming: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and more. Also, NASA’s YouTube will also offer a 1-hour show in Spanish about the landing. Two streams will offer views of mission control, one will be a clean feed and the other a 360 view for an immersive experience.

Alongside NASA streams from science communicator, The Everyday Astronaut and the WeMartian Podcast will also have a special live show. These will begin at 2:30 and 2:45 PM Est respectively.

