Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Astronaut Victor Glover while in space

In celebration of Black History Month Vice President Kamala Harris was invited on board to the ISS to speak virtually with Astronaut Victor Glover about what it is like to be in space.

As the first African American to be on a long-duration mission on board the ISS, Victor Glover has been praised as an inspiration to many. Glover arrived on the ISS as the pilot of SpaceX’s Crew 1 mission, the first operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, and of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Vice President and Glover talked about how it feels to look down at Earth from space and how his first spacewalk to continue maintenance of the orbiting station went.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!