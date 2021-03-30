SpaceX’s first operational crewed mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since November of last year. The crew is planning to prepare the station for a new group of astronauts coming up in April from both Russia and the US.

There are two crewed launches to replace the current crew on the ISS in April. The first is a joint Russian and American flight on top of a Soyuz rocket inside the matching Soyuz capsule. The next mission, which will affect the international side of the station is SpaceX’s Crew 2 mission launching April 22 from Kennedy Space Center.

Crewed missions from SpaceX and eventually Boeing will dock to the International Docking Adapter 2 (IDA-2) port which is on the forward section of the Harmony Module. Currently, the Crew-1 Dragon Resilience is docked to IDA-2 and NASA is planning to have SpaceX move Resilience to the IDA-3 port which is on top of the Harmony Module. NASA plans to perform this maneuver Monday, April 5th.

In case of an emergency, all the Crew 1 astronauts will depart on the capsule in case they need to do an emergency reentry back home. This is a normal procedure that also takes place on the Russian side with the Soyuz capsule.

The relocation of the Dragon will be live-streamed on NASA TV starting at 6 AM EDT for the early birds that want to wake up to watch it.

