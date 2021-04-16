This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall to discuss the announcement of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle winning NASA’s Human Landing System contract, Blue Origin’s 15th New Shepard launch, Sun ‘n Fun coverage, and more.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Zac Hall @apollozac
- [Update: Ms. Chief leaves port] Port Canaveral bids farewell to SpaceX fairing catcher GO Ms. Tree
- Blue Origin preparing ‘astronaut rehearsal’ launch this Wednesday
- [Update: Further Delays]Ingenuity Flight Delayed after high-speed spin test ends early
- Sun ‘n Fun Day 1: The beginning of Air Show Season has begun
- NASA selects SpaceX to develop human landing system for Artemis moon mission using Starship
