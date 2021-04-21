Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Prepares for Second Flight

- Apr. 21st 2021 7:29 pm PT

Comments (0)

Tomorrow, April 22nd, Mars Helicopter Ingenuity will be making its second flight.

Following the success of the first flight, NASA’s JPL will be introducing more complexity to Ingenuity’s second flight. In the first flight, Ingenuity lifted off, hovered at 10 feet, rotated 90 degrees, and landed after approximately 30 seconds. In comparison, for the second flight Ingenuity will fly to an altitude of 16ft and tilt 5 degrees in order to move sideways 2 meters. While these may seem to be small changes, it is important to raise complexity slowly in order to increase the odds of success. We can expect far more risks to be taken by the fifth flight.

The flight will occur from the “Wright Brothers Field” at 5:30 am Eastern. These flights occur without any control here on earth, so the first data will not be arriving until nearly four hours after the flight, at 9:21 am Eastern. Perseverance is stationed just over 200 feet away, at the Van Zyl Overlook, so we can expect more spectacular images and videos from this second flight.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Mars 2020

Mars 2020
Perseverance

Perseverance
Ingenuity

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.
Canon SL1

Canon SL1

This is the camera I use for my remote setups. Being an older camera, there can be some great deals if you find it used.