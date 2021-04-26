This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Daryl Sausse to discuss seeing the Blue Angels perform at Sun ‘n Fun, Ingenuity flying its first and second flights, and the second operational crewed flight for SpaceX.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Daryl Sausse @SausseImages

Read More

Support

Shop on Amazon to support the Space Explored Podcast.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!