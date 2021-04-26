This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Daryl Sausse to discuss seeing the Blue Angels perform at Sun ‘n Fun, Ingenuity flying its first and second flights, and the second operational crewed flight for SpaceX.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Daryl Sausse @SausseImages
