Each week Space Explored has acquired updated images tracking the process of SpaceX’s third droneship in development. This week it shows a very finished looking barge.

SpaceX has been building a new droneship in Port Fourchon, Louisiana over the last few months. Marmac 302 is similar to the other barges that are currently used by SpaceX to land their Falcon 9 boosters.

The new barge, to be named A Shortfall of Gravitas, will most likely be used to replace one of SpaceX’s operational droneships at Port Canaveral, allowing one to operate out of California. ASOG’s design seems to have differed from the other barges with more custom built structures rather than the use of shipping containers.

















The droneship is looking very finished and it might be safe to say we may not see wing extensions on this droneship. These extensions increase the deck size to give more space for the Falcons to land. Also, nothing special seems to have come from the structure on the front of the deck, it could just be a counterweight or reenforced tow point since that seems to have been added to it.

We could see ASOG leave the port soon as it is looking very polished. All the thrusters, generators, and structures look to have been installed, though it’s hard to see if there is any deck work going on. We are sure ASOG is nearing completion.

