Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson set to go to space 9 days before Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin

There is really no material value in one billionaire beating another billionaire to space. Yet Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is scheduled to be aboard his company’s spacecraft during a suborbital flight before Jeff Bezos rides his rocket with Blue Origin.

Virgin Galactic has announced that its next space flight is scheduled for July 11 and will include company founder Richard Branson. The space flight is a crewed flight demonstration that will take place before Virgin Galactic begins flying customers to space.

Blue Origin announced prior to this development that its founder Jeff Bezos (of Amazon fame) will be among the first crew to travel to space on its New Shepard rocket on July 20. Blue Origin chose this date to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Bill Shepard becoming the first American to go to space. The rocket that will send Bezos to space is named after the history-making NASA astronaut.

Here are recent developments that lead up to this moment:

Billionaire races to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere aside, there are differences in how Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin plan to take passengers to where Earth becomes space.

Virgin Galactic, which is a publicly traded company ran by a former Disney executive, has developed a high-end flight package for passengers on SpaceShipTwo Unity, a plane-shaped launch vehicle that takes off from Spaceport America.

Blue Origin has a more traditional approach with its New Shepard launch vehicle. A capsule holds the crew atop a rocket that takes it to space before parachuting back to Earth at its West Texas desert launch site. Blue Origin also touts a premium passenger experience.

Space Explored’s take

First, smirst. We don’t blame the billionaires for wanting to be test passengers on their respective launch vehicles. It’s a surreal privilege as much as it is a demonstration of trust in your product. Flown passengers become trusted evangelists for their space experiences, and that’s a publicity positive.

The bigger picture is that not one but two private companies are reaching new milestones in someday making a flight to space as possible as a flight across oceans. Imagine where this new space industry will be when the children being born today are old enough to consider spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have been working toward these milestones since the early 2000s. Imagine what the next 20 years will bring for access to new heights.

Here’s the full press release for today’s development: