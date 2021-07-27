Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E2: Some rich dude went to space, one less SLS launch, Elon on TikTok?
This week on Rapid Unscheduled Discussions Seth and Daryl discuss Wally Funk going to space, Europa Clipper moving to Falcon Heavy, Elon meme page on TikTok, and sports got brought up more than it should.
- Upcoming Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight
- Falcon Heavy selected by NASA to launch Europa Clipper mission previously tied to SLS
- Open Letter to Administrator Nelson
- Skittles announce new Zero-G candy in celebration of their flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard
- Who makes the cut for FAA Astronaut Wings?
- Blue Origin launches youngest and oldest humans to space alongside Jeff and Mark Bezos
- Hey Its Elon [TikTok]
