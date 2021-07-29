[UPDATE: OFT-2 Launch Delayed]New Space Station module causes loss of attitude control; Control since regained

The new “Nauka” Space Station module arrived at the ISS early this morning. Since then, it has caused the station to lose attitude control by firing its thrusters without being commanded. The ISS has since regained attitude control.

This incident started at 11:45 AM CDT (16:45 UTC) with errant firings of the Nauka module thrusters while Russian Cosmonauts were integrating the newly docked module with the station’s logic computers. These module’s thruster firings were unexpected and caused the station to lose attitude control. Attitude control is what keeps the station in a specific orientation relative to itself. The station has sets of thruster throughout that are used to make adjustments.

As soon as the issue arose, Russian controllers began work to stop the thruster firings. The thrusters firing on the Nauka module caused the station to “lean” around 45 degrees off-axis. The Zvezda module detected the station beginning to lean off-axis and began trying to correct it. Shortly after, Russian controllers enabled the thrusters on the Progress resupply vessel to regain control rather than the Zvezda module. As of writing this, reports appear to show that the thruster firings occurred over a span of roughly 45 minutes before control was regained and the station returned to a normal attitude.

Following this morning's docking of the Nauka module to the @Space_Station, the module's thrusters started firing at 12:45pm ET inadvertently and unexpectedly, moving the station 45 degrees out of attitude. Recovery operations have regained attitude and the crew is in no danger: pic.twitter.com/jFlDZD7ZHp — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2021

NASA and Russian teams are now in recovery mode. Russian teams are also working to identify what caused the uncommanded thruster firings. Russian controllers should have sent commands to the Nauka module to disable its propulsion systems to prevent any additional firings. NASA Officials will be having a teleconference later today to discuss the events of this incident. NASA also repeatedly stated that the Astronauts were not in danger, though some say it’s too early to make that call.

Effect on OFT-2

ULA and Boeing are currently preparing to launch their OFT-2 mission to the ISS, scheduled NET July 30th, but it is unclear what effect this incident will have on the launch. Media personnel were in the process of placing remote cameras at the launch pad while these events were transpiring.

Update: ULA and NASA have announced an official delay to the OFT-2 Launch

The launch of the ULA #OFT2 mission for @NASA and @BoeingSpace has been delayed due to the situation onboard the International Space Station. The combined NASA, Boeing and ULA teams are working to determine the next launch attempt. https://t.co/Xy56HvHM81 — ULA (@ulalaunch) July 29, 2021

We will update this story as more details become available.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Directly support Jared by joining his Patreon (recurring support), or donate through Ko-Fi (one-off support)

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!