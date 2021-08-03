Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA’s Mars 2020 one year later with Zac Hall

PodcastRapid Unscheduled Discussion

This week on Rapid Unscheduled Discussions, Seth and Daryl have Space Explored founder and editor-in-chief Zac Hall on to discuss the first launch all three say together. The team also discussed possible future endeavors the site could see.

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2021/08/RUDs_7-3-21.mp3

Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded prior to the scrub of Boeing’s OFT-2 mission on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Daryl Sausse’ @SausseImages

Zac Hall @apollozac

