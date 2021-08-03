Rapid Unscheduled Discussions S2 E3: NASA’s Mars 2020 one year later with Zac Hall

This week on Rapid Unscheduled Discussions, Seth and Daryl have Space Explored founder and editor-in-chief Zac Hall on to discuss the first launch all three say together. The team also discussed possible future endeavors the site could see.
Subscribe
Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded prior to the scrub of Boeing’s OFT-2 mission on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Daryl Sausse’ @SausseImages
Zac Hall @apollozac
Read More
- Boeing pauses critical Starliner OFT-2 mission to ISS over propulsion system issue
- Watch the moment things went wrong when Nauka joined the ISS [Video]
- SpaceX works at stunning speed installing 29 Raptor engines overnight on Super Heavy Booster 4 ahead of Starship SN20 orbital flight
- Starship Superheavy orbital launch tower completion, 100th raptor engine built & more Elon tweets this week
- Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch
- This Day In Space: Perseverance launches to Mars; NASA’s most advanced rover yet
- GAO backs NASA decision to rely on SpaceX Starship for Moon landing, dismissing Blue Origin-backed protest
- Apple TV+ seemingly signs off on fourth ‘For All Mankind’ season during S3 production
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Want to help support Space Explored?
Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored.
Directly support RUDs by becoming a member of our Patreon.
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!