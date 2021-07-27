Apple TV+ seemingly signs off on fourth ‘For All Mankind’ season during S3 production

‘For All Mankind’ has captivated audiences for two seasons with a look at what may have happened if the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union had continued. Now, it appears the Apple TV+ series has seemingly been greenlit a fourth season of For All Mankind, in addition to the third season which is filming now.

The information comes from the Writers Guild of America. On an updated page, they list a number of individuals set to be continuing work on the series through the fourth season. As of now, all those listed as writing for the fourth season have worked on the series previously.

Among those listed on the series is Ronald Moore, who we spoke with earlier this year about working with Apple and NASA’s plans with the Artemis program. While Moore is leaving Sony and moving over to Disney, he will still be deeply involved with the production of ‘For All Mankind’.

Season three was greenlit well before the release of season two, so it’s not surprising to see work on future seasons beginning so early, especially with such a positive reaction to the previous season. As far as when we can expect to see season four arrive on Apple TV+, we have a while to wait. With season three expected in mid to late 2022, it’s safe to say that 2023 is the absolute earliest we could expect season four, with 2024 being a possibility.

It’s hard to speculate where season four will take the series. With each season moving ahead almost ten years, we can expect to be carried to the early 2010s by the end of the fourth season. With season three tackling Mars, I’m intrigued to see how this alternate world may tackle the advent of more commercial spaceflight or other more recent advents to the world of spaceflight.

