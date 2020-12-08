Apple TV+ renews ‘For All Mankind’ for third season ahead of second season launch in February

The second season of For All Mankind on Apple TV+ doesn’t even launch until February 19, 2021, and Apple has already renewed the alternative history science fiction series for a third season.

Deadline reports that the Apple TV+ original will begin production for season three in the spring. Renewing one of Apple’s flagship series for a third season gives a boost of confidence to the Ronald D. Moore creation while guaranteeing fans won’t be left with an inconclusive cliff hanger.

For All Mankind explores an alternative timeline in which the Russians beat the U.S. to the Moon in the 19060s Space Race. The second season explores the 1980s and introduces the space shuttle for the first time in the series. Moore has already stated that the series has a number of seasons worth of story to tell, so it’s likely that we’ll continue to see FAM ordered before each new season premiers.

Learn more about the behind-the-scenes of For All Mankind in 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast interview with former astronaut Garret Reisman who advises the series.

Related

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!