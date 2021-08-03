SpaceX hits 90,000 subscribers across 12 countries using Starlink satellite internet service

SpaceX reports a new record of ~90,000 Starlink satellite internet subscribers, according to CNBC.

As reporter Michael Sheetz notes, that’s a 20,000 subscriber increase from June when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced 69,420 subscribers.

SpaceX routinely launches its own internet satellites into space to provide high-speed internet to underserved markets. Starlink, which users ground station terminals and SpaceX networking hardware for customers, currently operates in a dozen countries.

It’s very much the early days for Starlink as SpaceX says over 500,000 customers have ordered or placed a deposit for Starlink service.

