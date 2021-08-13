‘Inspiration4 Miler’ is the one virtual run space fans can’t miss (yes, there’s a stellar swag bag)

Inspiration4

The Inspiration4 hype train is full steam ahead, and the team at Space Explored is all aboard. The newest piece of awesome to come out of the first all-civilian mission to orbit is the Inspiration4 Miler, a virtual walk or run to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Participation raises money for a phenomenal effort and the swag bag includes must-have Inspiration4 merch.

Registration for the Inspiration4 St. Jude Miler virtual run is open now ahead of the planned September 15 Inspiration4 mission.

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman funded the mission that will take him, cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, and St. Jude donor Chris Sembroski to space for an experience of a lifetime. 

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft (same vehicle from Crew-1) will transport these four individuals to Earth’s orbit for a days-long journey around the planet.

Inspiration4 Miler will be open through September 30 and comes with this prize pack:

Each virtual runner kit contains a commemorative Inspiration4 Miler benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital medal, quarter-zip tech shirt & hat. 

Registration only costs $40 (and you can make an additional donation to support St. Jude) and space collectors will receive swag bags no matter how you spend the four virtual or analog miles.

Runners can also take up fundraising for St. Jude with the Inspiration4 Miler, and the top fundraiser by the end of the month will attend a special Inspiration4 dinner at Cape Canaveral, Florida:

Take your run to the next level by fundraising for St. Jude. The top fundraiser by 11:59 pm on August 29, 2021 will win a trip for two to the St. Jude launch party for Inspiration4 on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, including a private dinner in an open air hangar, American Airlines vouchers for round trip airfare and a two night hotel stay at the Hilton Cocoa Beach.

Learn more and sign up here.

Inspiration4

